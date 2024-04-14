Dero Price Tops $3.77 on Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $3.77 or 0.00005857 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $54.02 million and approximately $14,382.93 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,437.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $492.06 or 0.00763625 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00121944 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009178 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00040438 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.12 or 0.00186421 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00040410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.74 or 0.00105126 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

