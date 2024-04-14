Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $79.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

W has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wayfair from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.03.

Wayfair Stock Performance

W opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 3.29. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $175,787.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $88,434.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,912,072.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $175,787.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,664 shares of company stock worth $5,194,427. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

