DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Update

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
DEUZF stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $5.74.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
