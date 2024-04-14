DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Update

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

DEUZF stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $5.74.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

