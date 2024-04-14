DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $398,176,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after purchasing an additional 280,071 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VHT traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.77. 417,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,343. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $271.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.37.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

