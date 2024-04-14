DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October accounts for 0.8% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KOCT. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 705.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 286,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 251,301 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at about $856,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 699 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $85.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84.

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

