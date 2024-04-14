DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,065,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

NYSEARCA:RSPH traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.94. The company had a trading volume of 118,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,779. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

