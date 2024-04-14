DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Cuts Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 1.61% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NJAN. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $1,900,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 313.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 34,386 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $1,263,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 268.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth $814,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of NJAN stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,283 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.22 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average is $42.00.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

