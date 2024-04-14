DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.63% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNOV. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 20,853 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BNOV stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $36.19. 6,448 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68. The company has a market capitalization of $99.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

