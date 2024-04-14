DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $23.91 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 11.2% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $23,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 609,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,485,000 after purchasing an additional 91,244 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $4,300,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $7.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $438.27. The company had a trading volume of 53,664,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,218,740. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $438.24 and its 200-day moving average is $405.89.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.