DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $3.10 Million Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November comprises 1.4% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,923 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $423.74 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

