DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $493,000 Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance
Shares of RDVY stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 463,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.18. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $56.28.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
