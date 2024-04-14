DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KAPR. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,510,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 32.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 251,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,153,180.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 57,659 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 73,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 29,541 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 1.1 %

KAPR stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $30.12. 52,342 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.