DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.2% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,627. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.37. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.57 and a 12-month high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

