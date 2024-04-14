DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JULW. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the first quarter valued at about $928,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the first quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the first quarter valued at about $531,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JULW traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,140. The stock has a market cap of $151.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.46. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 12 month low of $27.97 and a 12 month high of $32.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JULW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.