DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDVI. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:RDVI traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,749 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.86.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.