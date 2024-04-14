DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Purchases 701 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:BOCT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS:BOCT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,497 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $166.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

