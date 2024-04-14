DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 1,259 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August makes up about 1.2% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.43% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PAUG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 34,377 shares. The stock has a market cap of $785.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

