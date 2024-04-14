DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 1,390 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PMAY. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of PMAY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $32.55. 11,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.52 million, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

