DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 363 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.36. The company had a trading volume of 564,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.88. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $273.76.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

