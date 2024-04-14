DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMAY. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1,441.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Down 0.3 %

BMAY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.55. 7,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.