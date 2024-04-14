Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Down 0.9 %

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Diebold Nixdorf

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $34,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,562.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $34,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 133,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,580,562.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marjorie L. Bowen purchased 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $77,814.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,014.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,315 shares of company stock valued at $15,559,766 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at $38,789,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at $1,491,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at $1,810,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at $1,051,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Articles

