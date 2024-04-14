D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Short Interest Update

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 921.0 days.
D’Ieteren Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEVF opened at 228.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 205.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is 187.01. D’Ieteren Group has a fifty-two week low of 165.15 and a fifty-two week high of 228.10.
D’Ieteren Group Company Profile
