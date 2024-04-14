Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.

Dime Community Bancshares has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dime Community Bancshares has a payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of DCOM opened at $18.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.10. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $719.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $167.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.01 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 14.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCOM shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dime Community Bancshares

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 27,068 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $622,564.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,015,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,350,083. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,459,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $66,244,000 after buying an additional 90,575 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,045 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 22,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,929 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.