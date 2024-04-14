Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) is Root Financial Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 749,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,866 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $18,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

DFAE traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $24.51. 629,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,975. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $25.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

