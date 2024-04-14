Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Short Interest Up 60.9% in March

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the March 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

DFGP opened at $52.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.96. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $50.14 and a one year high of $53.60.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.1411 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFGP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,914,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,353,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,025,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,868,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,850,000.

