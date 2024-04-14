Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Holdings Boosted by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,105 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for 3.1% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC owned 0.58% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,850,000 after purchasing an additional 174,434 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 688.0% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 742,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after buying an additional 648,535 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,973,000 after buying an additional 271,845 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 644,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,250,000 after buying an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 616,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,588,000 after buying an additional 124,839 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.93. 278,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,243. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.79. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $47.19.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.