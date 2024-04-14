Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Holdings Raised by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 634,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,413 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 407,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,545. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.78. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $25.74.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

