Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives $72.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average of $71.36. Diodes has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $97.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $413,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,934,458.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $413,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,934,458.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,900 shares of company stock worth $1,774,570 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 225,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,119,000 after acquiring an additional 30,840 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Diodes by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 586,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,257,000 after acquiring an additional 57,817 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Diodes by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Diodes by 30.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Diodes by 22.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 142,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

