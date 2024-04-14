Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 91.5% from the March 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.23. The company had a trading volume of 214,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,087. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.45.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2606 per share. This is an increase from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
