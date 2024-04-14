Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 91.5% from the March 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.23. The company had a trading volume of 214,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,087. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.45.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2606 per share. This is an increase from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares stock. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares ( NASDAQ:NVDU Free Report ) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

