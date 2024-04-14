Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.84

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.84 and traded as high as C$2.91. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$2.89, with a volume of 236,067 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIV shares. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James set a C$3.40 price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DIV

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.77, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.71. The firm has a market cap of C$475.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 56.15% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of C$16.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.1800743 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Royalty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. Diversified Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.