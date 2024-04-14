Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $520.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $466.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $455.76.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock opened at $495.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $508.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $454.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.78.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.17%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,960,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at $1,167,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

