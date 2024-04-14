Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $50.00

Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50 ($0.63) and traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.63). Drum Income Plus REIT shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.63), with a volume of 8,293,746 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 50. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.10 million and a PE ratio of -5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Drum Income Plus REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s portfolio comprises nine properties let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the United Kingdom and is characterized by smaller lot sizes. The Company invests principally in three commercial property sectors: office, retail (including retail warehouses) and industrial.

