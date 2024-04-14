Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Cut by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.12. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

