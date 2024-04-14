Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Short Interest Up 18.5% in March

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 6,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 16.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on DYN. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 184,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $4,164,187.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,631,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,672,142.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $58,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,029,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 184,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $4,164,187.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,631,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,672,142.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,888,532 shares of company stock valued at $44,687,450 over the last quarter. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DYN traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 652,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,964. Dyne Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.17). Analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

