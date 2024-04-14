ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,291,800 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the March 15th total of 5,576,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.1 days.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ECNCF remained flat at $1.40 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,926. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.51.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

