Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Lessened by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 1.5% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $15,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.4 %

Ecolab stock opened at $221.69 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $231.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.57.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.47.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

