Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0051 on Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $92.36 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002443 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,969,784,255 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

