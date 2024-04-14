Elevance Health’s (ELV) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $580.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $584.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $569.00.

NYSE ELV opened at $497.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $521.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $507.48 and its 200 day moving average is $480.97.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 37.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

