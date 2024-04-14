Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY traded down $7.95 on Friday, reaching $751.64. 2,495,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,401. The stock has a market cap of $714.18 billion, a PE ratio of 129.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $367.35 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $761.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $653.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,785 shares of company stock worth $86,537,034. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

