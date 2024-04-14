Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $98,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,785 shares of company stock valued at $86,537,034. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded down $7.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $751.64. 2,495,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $367.35 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $761.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $653.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.18 billion, a PE ratio of 129.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

