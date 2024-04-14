ELIS (XLS) Price Up 48.2% This Week

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0710 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $14.19 million and $303.98 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELIS has traded up 48.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011050 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00016148 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001289 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,280.16 or 0.99914912 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.07143791 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.