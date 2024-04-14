Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE ESRT opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $10.32.
Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust
Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.
