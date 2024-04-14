Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ESRT opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,821,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,409,000 after acquiring an additional 943,593 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,597,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,167,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 303,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 167,564 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

