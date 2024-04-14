enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Short Interest Update

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the March 15th total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ENGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on enGene in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

ENGN stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. enGene has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENGN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,264,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,441,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

