Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Short Interest Up 17.4% in March

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Enstar Group Price Performance

Shares of Enstar Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 19,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,908. Enstar Group has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.