EOG Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.91 (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the energy exploration company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

EOG Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 32.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. EOG Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $12.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock opened at $135.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $662,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 103,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $294,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.