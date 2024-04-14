Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equitable from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of EQH opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. Equitable has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $38.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $322,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,976,922.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,174,641.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $322,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,922.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,938 shares of company stock worth $7,213,072 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,421.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

