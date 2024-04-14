Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report released on Tuesday, April 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ITCI. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.42.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $65.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.39. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $76.11.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $4,427,509.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,469,643.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $4,427,509.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,469,643.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 13,337 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $925,987.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,765 shares of company stock valued at $20,860,487. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,094,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,334,000 after buying an additional 554,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,924,000 after buying an additional 748,651 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,502,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,543,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,333,000 after buying an additional 79,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Stories

