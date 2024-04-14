ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.94

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and traded as low as $7.75. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 16,906 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 528.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

