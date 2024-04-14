Ethena USDe (USDE) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Ethena USDe token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethena USDe has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Ethena USDe has a market cap of $295.58 million and $208.18 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,359,305,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,684,420 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,362,805,917.656243. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.9993258 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $213,206,639.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

