Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE ES opened at $58.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.77. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $79.93. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently -226.98%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,178,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,904,000 after buying an additional 1,299,183 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,954,000 after buying an additional 1,048,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,595,000 after buying an additional 723,318 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

